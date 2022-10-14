WFSID investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has confirmed a teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault.

WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been placed on leave during the investigation.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they do not have an investigation open, instead referring us to the WFISD Police Department.

However, WFISD Police said they couldn’t comment further.

