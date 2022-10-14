Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFSID investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault

WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been placed on leave during the investigation.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has confirmed a teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault.

WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been placed on leave during the investigation.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they do not have an investigation open, instead referring us to the WFISD Police Department.

However, WFISD Police said they couldn’t comment further.

Make sure to check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with...
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in...
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
Vernon shooting leaves one dead
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

Latest News

If the propositions pass, they expect to finish construction by May of 2023.
Bellevue ISD propositions A and B look to complete school construction
Bellevue ISD propositions A and B look to complete school construction
26-year-old Armond Jordan Smith.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder
Texoma farmers gathered in Electra on Thursday to learn more about the support programs...
Texas A&M Agrilife gives farmers insight on financial support programs