Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A few strong storms will be possible Saturday night

MICHAEL ANCHORING
By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will move through Texoma Saturday night. Along this cold front, showers and thunderstorms will develop. This will cause our low tonight to be 63. Heading into Sunday, showers, and thunderstorms will keep temperatures very cool. We will have a high of only 66.  Sunday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies and showers ending.

Monday morning we will continue to see a few stray showers. However, by the afternoon conditions will dry out. Monday, temps will climb slightly, and we will have a high of 68 with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Monday night, temps will become very cold. We will have a low of 40 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be our coldest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 63 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 40 with mostly clear skies. A few places across the area may even see temps drop down into the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with...
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
26-year-old Armond Jordan Smith.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 8
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 8

Latest News

Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
weather
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
weather
A few strong storms will be possible Saturday night
Rain chances return this weekend