A few strong storms will be possible Saturday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will move through Texoma Saturday night. Along this cold front, showers and thunderstorms will develop. This will cause our low tonight to be 63. Heading into Sunday, showers, and thunderstorms will keep temperatures very cool. We will have a high of only 66. Sunday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies and showers ending.

Monday morning we will continue to see a few stray showers. However, by the afternoon conditions will dry out. Monday, temps will climb slightly, and we will have a high of 68 with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Monday night, temps will become very cold. We will have a low of 40 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be our coldest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 63 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 40 with mostly clear skies. A few places across the area may even see temps drop down into the 30s.

