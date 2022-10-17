BBB warns of text message spoofing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new tactic being used by criminals.

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust. The BBB has now seen a recent increase in text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs.

Here’s how the BBB said scam works: You get a text message that shows up in your phone as from “Mom” or “Dad.” According to the message, “Mom” is at the store, but she left her credit card at home by accident. “Could you send her $150 to finish her shopping?” The request seems harmless, but don’t do it.

Scammers have reportedly spoofed caller ID to appear as “Mom” or “Dad.” They are relying on the fact that many people have “Dad” or “Mom” saved in their contacts list, and they hope you won’t think twice (or double-check the phone number) before sending help. If you do transfer money to a bank or digital wallet account, the BBB said your money will be gone for good.

Here’s how the BBB said to spot the scam:

If anything about a message is unusual, consider it a red flag: If your parents never send text messages, it’s probably not them texting now; on the other hand, if you text with your parents on a regular basis, you should be able to see previous messages from them - If you can’t see any of the earlier messages, it’s probably a scammer contacting you for the first time

Double check the sender info: Click on the sender information to make sure the name matches your parent’s real phone number

More tips can be found on the Better Business Bureau website.

