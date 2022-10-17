Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Henrietta ISD increases security after alleged threat
26-year-old Armond Jordan Smith.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder
WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with...
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
BBB hosts free shredding event
BBB hosts free shredding event
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
Killed in the line of duty: So far, 2022 has been an especially violent and deadly year for law...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed