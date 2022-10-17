Email City Guide
Coolest Air of Fall

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The coolest air of the season will continue dropping south early this week with the coolest day coming on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday with lows at night in the 30s and 40s. Some areas may flirt with freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning. Sunshine will return Monday and most of the week features sunshine with warming temperatures by next weekend.

