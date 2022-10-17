Email City Guide
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday.

The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together saying they were like family being together during the hard times and the good times.

“I am so proud to be able to say that even as a supervisor they could still call me a friend to them,” Belva Faught, former CertainTeed production supervisor, said.

“And it’s just be a blessing to see everybody and meet their families and get together again, it’s been 15 years so it’s awesome,” Bill Stone, former CertainTeed superintendent, said.

The plant brought jobs to the community of Wichita Falls and when it closed, many people had to start new careers. Luckily, the company paid for two years of school for the employees so they were able to find new jobs.

