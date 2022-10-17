Email City Guide
Freezing Temperatures for Some

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cool air will continue pouring in from the north on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s tonight with only lower to middle 60s for highs on Tuesday. The center of the cool air will be located just northeast of us by Wednesday morning with lows here dropping into the lower to middle 30s. This will be cold enough for a light freeze and frost especially north of the Red River and east of I44. South and westerly winds warm us back up by the end of the week and weekend.

