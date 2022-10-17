Halloween in the Park set for Oct. 22

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is inviting ghosts, ghouls, mummies, vampires and all other costumed little ones to the 2022 Halloween in the Park.

This free event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.

General activities will include bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, balloon sculptures and a cake walk, while carnival games will include basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, clinko, mini golf, wheel of fortune and more.

The city is also hosting a costume contest from 5-5:45 p.m. The parade and judging will begin at 6 p.m. Here are the registration categories:

0-2 years

3-5 years

6-8 years

9-10 years

12-14 years

15 and older

Groups

A free pumpkin decorating contest will also be held from 6-6:45 p.m.

