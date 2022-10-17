Email City Guide
Halloween in the Park set for Oct. 22

The event is free to attend for all ages.
The event is free to attend for all ages.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is inviting ghosts, ghouls, mummies, vampires and all other costumed little ones to the 2022 Halloween in the Park.

This free event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.

General activities will include bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, balloon sculptures and a cake walk, while carnival games will include basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, clinko, mini golf, wheel of fortune and more.

The city is also hosting a costume contest from 5-5:45 p.m. The parade and judging will begin at 6 p.m. Here are the registration categories:

  • 0-2 years
  • 3-5 years
  • 6-8 years
  • 9-10 years
  • 12-14 years
  • 15 and older
  • Groups

A free pumpkin decorating contest will also be held from 6-6:45 p.m.

BBB hosts free shredding event
BBB warns of text message spoofing
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
