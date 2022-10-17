Henrietta ISD increases security after alleged threat

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Henrietta ISD schools have increased security as law enforcement investigates an alleged social media threat.

Henrietta ISD officials said all students are safe and while the school is not on lockdown, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on Monday.

In a statement, Superintendent Scot Clayton said a video was posted on TikTok at 7:35 a.m. Monday that implied a threat to the school district.

Texas DPS officials said they are assisting the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Texas DPS previously said the school district was on lockdown, but Henrietta ISD officials said there is only an increase in security.

