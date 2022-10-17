Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Henrietta ISD increases security after alleged threat

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(Source: MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Henrietta ISD schools have increased security as law enforcement investigates an alleged social media threat.

Henrietta ISD officials said all students are safe and while the school is not on lockdown, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on Monday.

In a statement, Superintendent Scot Clayton said a video was posted on TikTok at 7:35 a.m. Monday that implied a threat to the school district.

Texas DPS officials said they are assisting the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Texas DPS previously said the school district was on lockdown, but Henrietta ISD officials said there is only an increase in security.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault
26-year-old Armond Jordan Smith.
Houston man sentenced for Quanah murder
WFPD is investigating a crash that left three people injured, including a 2 year old with...
2 kids, mother injured in crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

Our first freeze of the season could happen Wednesday morning
weather
Our potential first freeze could happen Wednesday morning
KAUZ Weather
A few strong storms will be possible Saturday night
Martin is looking for his forever home
Martin is looking for his forever home