Our first freeze of the season could happen Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday morning we will continue to see a few stray showers. However, by the afternoon conditions will dry out. Monday, temps will climb slightly, and we will have a high of 66 with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Monday night, temps will become very cold. We will have a low of 38 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be our coldest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 62 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, some places in Texoma have the chance of seeing their first freeze of the season. A freeze watch is in effect from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. Areas that are most likely to see temps around 32 will be our northern and northeastern counties. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 35 with clear skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb once again. We will have a high of 70 with sunny skies. Thursday and Friday, we will continue to see temps climbing. We will have a high of 81 on Thursday and 86 on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.