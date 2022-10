WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will come to Wichita Falls on Thursday, Oct. 20 to host a Get Out the Vote Rally.

The rally will be at the MSU Texas Clark Student Center from 1-2 p.m.

O’Rourke will encourage the public to get out and vote ahead of early voting, which starts on Oct. 24.

