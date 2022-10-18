A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday will be our coldest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 61 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, some places in Texoma have the chance of seeing their first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in effect from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Areas that are most likely to see temps around 32 will be our northern and northeastern counties. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 35 with clear skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb once again. We will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 44 with clear skies. Thursday and Friday, we will continue to see temps climbing. We will have a high of 81 on Thursday and 87 on Friday.

Saturday, we will have our hottest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 90 with windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

