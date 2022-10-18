Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Texoma

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday will be our coldest day over the next 7-days. We will have a high of 61 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, some places in Texoma have the chance of seeing their first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in effect from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Areas that are most likely to see temps around 32 will be our northern and northeastern counties. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 35 with clear skies.

Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb once again. We will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 44 with clear skies. Thursday and Friday, we will continue to see temps climbing. We will have a high of 81 on Thursday and 87 on Friday.

Saturday, we will have our hottest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 90 with windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Two detained after alleged threat made to Henrietta ISD
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Frost and Freeze?
Freezing Temperatures for Some
Frost and Freeze?
Frost and Freeze?
weather
A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Texoma
Our first freeze of the season could happen Wednesday morning