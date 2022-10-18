Freezing for Some Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s by morning, leading to areas of patchy frost and a light freeze in some areas. The best chance for freezing temperatures is north and east of Wichita Falls. South and southwesterly winds return to the area by Wednesday afternoon with a little increase in temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend continues for Thursday and really picks up on Friday and this weekend with gusty southwesterly winds. Highs by Saturday could be near 90. Our next chance for rain comes early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.