Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Freezing for Some Tonight

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s by morning, leading to areas of patchy frost and a light freeze in some areas. The best chance for freezing temperatures is north and east of Wichita Falls. South and southwesterly winds return to the area by Wednesday afternoon with a little increase in temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warming trend continues for Thursday and really picks up on Friday and this weekend with gusty southwesterly winds. Highs by Saturday could be near 90. Our next chance for rain comes early next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Two detained after alleged threat made to Henrietta ISD
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim
24-year-old Blake Cook of Wichita Falls.
WFPD arrests man after nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills found
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Latest News

Freezing for Some Before a Warm-Up
Freezing for Some Before a Warm-Up
A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Texoma
Frost and Freeze?
Freezing Temperatures for Some
Frost and Freeze?
Frost and Freeze?