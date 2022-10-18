Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.

The tech giant is cutting close to 1,000 of its employees, according to Axios.

The layoffs will be across numerous divisions, including Edge and Xbox.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cuts to MarketWatch, adding the company has been forced to make structural changes.

Other tech companies have also recently trimmed their workforce, including Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Apple and Oracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Two detained after alleged threat made to Henrietta ISD
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

FILE - Baby formula supply issues have eased, but supply is not the same as it was before a...
Baby formula supply has improved, but issues remain, study says
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
A new study found women who frequently use chemicals to straighten their hair may be at higher...
Study: Chemical hair straightener may increase risk of uterine cancer
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas