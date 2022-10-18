Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order

Oklaunion is located in Wilbarger County.
Oklaunion is located in Wilbarger County.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklaunion Water Supply Corp public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday after a water line reportedly broke.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Two detained after alleged threat made to Henrietta ISD
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
WFISD spokesperson Ashley Thomas confirmed a music teacher at Booker T. Washington has been...
WFISD investigating after teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area
24-year-old Blake Cook of Wichita Falls.
WFPD arrests man after nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills found
The rally will be at the MSU Texas Clark Student Center from 1-2 p.m.
Beto O’Rourke to host Get Out the Vote rally in Wichita Falls
A freeze warning is in effect for parts of Texoma