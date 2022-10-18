Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is right around the corner!
Here’s a list of upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area.
Halloween events:
Kell House - Haunted Tours
- WHEN: Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. - reservations recommended
- WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center
- WHAT: After dark tours of Historic Kell House Museum, hear all of their creepy stories
- COST: $8 per person
Kell House - Haunted Tour & Movie
- WHEN: Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 10 p.m.
- WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center at 900 Bluff Street
- WHAT: Haunted tour and watch the movie filmed in the Kell House
- COST: $17 per person
Halloween in the Park
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m.
- WHERE: Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road
- WHAT: General activities and contests for kids of all ages
- COST: Free
Halloween Madness Race
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
- WHERE: Texoma Speedway at 7567 Seymour Hwy
- WHAT: Race teams are encouraged decorate their trailers for this event, and drivers will go trick or treating at each trailer that is willing to participate
- COST: Varies (Click here for all prices)
Halloween Brook Village Block Bash
- WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.
- WHERE: 2302 Brook Avenue
- WHAT: Specialty Desserts from SW Treats and Cake By Kai, bounce house, cotton candy, slushies, outdoor games, paint-your-own pumpkin, balloon photo backdrop Halloween pics, Halloween movie projected
Trunk or Treat at MSU Texas
- WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
- WHERE: In the parking lot next to D.L. Ligon Coliseum
- WHAT: Safe style of trick or treating - organizations set up and decorate the trunks of their vehicles and hand out candy/treats to kids
- COST: Free
Halloween Family Fun Night
- WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Camp Fire Park at 2524 Terrace Avenue
- WHAT: Trick or Treat stations, costume contests, pumpkin walk, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, hayride
- COST: Free
Not-So-Scary Halloween
- WHEN: Friday Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m.
- WHERE: River Bend Nature Center
- WHAT: Costume contest, music, tasty food, cool games, fun crafts, candy and a Flashlight Fun Trail
- COST: $6 for adults, $3 for kids and RBNC Members get in free
Halloween Fest
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- WHERE: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC
- WHAT: Live music, El Norteno on Wheels food truck, a bounce house, mechanical bull, car show and other vendors
- COST: $10 general admission, children under 12 get in free
Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee
- WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center
- WHAT: Decorate a pumpkin, play games, participate in a scavenger hunt and snap some fall pictures
- COST: $10 per child (Parents are free)
Fall events:
Evangel Church Community Fest
- WHEN: Saturday Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
- WHERE: Evangel Church at 3800 Barnett Road
- WHAT: Free event featuring candy, game booths, hay rides, prizes, face painting and more
- COST: Free
Christmas Magic
- WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
- WHERE: Wichita Falls MPEC Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th St.
- WHAT: Vendor market that raises money for the Junior League of Wichita Falls’ Community Plan
- Entry costs vary (Click here for all prices)
Hangar Holiday Bazaar
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
- WHERE: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC
- WHAT: Free vendor market where the net profits benefit military spouses and dependent children with the Sheppard Spouses’ Club annual scholarship and grants
- COST: Free admission
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
- WHEN: Nov. 21, 2022 to Dec. 26, 2022 from dusk until 10 p.m.
- WHERE: MSU Texas at 3410 Taft Boulevard
- WHAT: One of the largest holiday light displays of its kind, filled with individual displays that showcase characters from well-known children’s stories, fairy tales and holiday themes
- COST: Free
