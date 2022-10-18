Email City Guide
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area

Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is right around the corner!

Here’s a list of upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area.

Halloween events:

Kell House - Haunted Tours
  • WHEN: Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. - reservations recommended
  • WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center
  • WHAT: After dark tours of Historic Kell House Museum, hear all of their creepy stories
  • COST: $8 per person
Kell House - Haunted Tour & Movie
  • WHEN: Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 10 p.m.
  • WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center at 900 Bluff Street
  • WHAT: Haunted tour and watch the movie filmed in the Kell House
  • COST: $17 per person
Halloween in the Park
  • WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Wichita Falls Sports Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road
  • WHAT: General activities and contests for kids of all ages
  • COST: Free
Halloween Madness Race
  • WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: Texoma Speedway at 7567 Seymour Hwy
  • WHAT: Race teams are encouraged decorate their trailers for this event, and drivers will go trick or treating at each trailer that is willing to participate
  • COST: Varies (Click here for all prices)
Halloween Brook Village Block Bash
  • WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.
  • WHERE: 2302 Brook Avenue
  • WHAT: Specialty Desserts from SW Treats and Cake By Kai, bounce house, cotton candy, slushies, outdoor games, paint-your-own pumpkin, balloon photo backdrop Halloween pics, Halloween movie projected
Trunk or Treat at MSU Texas
  • WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
  • WHERE: In the parking lot next to D.L. Ligon Coliseum
  • WHAT: Safe style of trick or treating - organizations set up and decorate the trunks of their vehicles and hand out candy/treats to kids
  • COST: Free
Halloween Family Fun Night
  • WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Camp Fire Park at 2524 Terrace Avenue
  • WHAT: Trick or Treat stations, costume contests, pumpkin walk, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, hayride
  • COST: Free
Not-So-Scary Halloween
  • WHEN: Friday Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m.
  • WHERE: River Bend Nature Center
  • WHAT: Costume contest, music, tasty food, cool games, fun crafts, candy and a Flashlight Fun Trail
  • COST: $6 for adults, $3 for kids and RBNC Members get in free
Halloween Fest
  • WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • WHERE: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC
  • WHAT: Live music, El Norteno on Wheels food truck, a bounce house, mechanical bull, car show and other vendors
  • COST: $10 general admission, children under 12 get in free
Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee
  • WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Kell House Heritage Center
  • WHAT: Decorate a pumpkin, play games, participate in a scavenger hunt and snap some fall pictures
  • COST: $10 per child (Parents are free)

Fall events:

Evangel Church Community Fest
  • WHEN: Saturday Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
  • WHERE: Evangel Church at 3800 Barnett Road
  • WHAT: Free event featuring candy, game booths, hay rides, prizes, face painting and more
  • COST: Free
Christmas Magic
  • WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
  • WHERE: Wichita Falls MPEC Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th St.
  • WHAT: Vendor market that raises money for the Junior League of Wichita Falls’ Community Plan
  • Entry costs vary (Click here for all prices)
Hangar Holiday Bazaar
  • WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
  • WHERE: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC
  • WHAT: Free vendor market where the net profits benefit military spouses and dependent children with the Sheppard Spouses’ Club annual scholarship and grants
  • COST: Free admission
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
  • WHEN: Nov. 21, 2022 to Dec. 26, 2022 from dusk until 10 p.m.
  • WHERE: MSU Texas at 3410 Taft Boulevard
  • WHAT: One of the largest holiday light displays of its kind, filled with individual displays that showcase characters from well-known children’s stories, fairy tales and holiday themes
  • COST: Free

