WFPD arrests man after nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills found

24-year-old Blake Cook of Wichita Falls.
24-year-old Blake Cook of Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills were found.

Officers reportedly searched a room at an inn in the 4500 block of Kell West Blvd. The suspect, 24-year-old Blake Cook, of Wichita Falls, was allegedly found alone in the room, along with 1,790 fentanyl pills. According to an affidavit, the pills were found in two separate bags, weighing 194 grams total.

Police said they found 1,790 fentanyl pills (110 grams).
Police said they found 1,790 fentanyl pills (110 grams).

Cook was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1-B between four grams and 200 grams.

He was released Saturday from the Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

