Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of...
Are you a mosquito magnet? New research finds it could be your smell
Ricky Alan Hershman.
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
O’Rourke was at the MSU Texas campus for his Get Out to Vote Rally.
Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls for rally
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9

Latest News

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast
Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally...
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters