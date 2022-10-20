Email City Guide
Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls for rally

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, who’s running for Texas governor, made a quick stop in Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.

O’Rourke was at the MSU Texas campus for his Get Out to Vote Rally. It’s one out of a dozen rallies he is expected to make across the Lone Star State before early voting begins next Monday.

When asked about the expected young voter turnout, here’s what the candidate had to say.

“They want to do common sense things that will make this a better state,” O’Rourke said. “They are registering to vote and they are turning out in record numbers and I am confident that students just like those here at MSU are going to bring it home for Texas and make sure we do great big things by and for one another.”

Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott is also continuing to campaign. He was in Corpus Christi on Thursday where he met with Texas sheriffs for a border security roundtable.

