Near Records Highs this Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong southwesterly winds will push temperatures up close to record highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All three days, temperatures will be in the 90s. The best chance for breaking the record will come on Saturday with an afternoon high of 95. A strong storm system crosses the area with what looks like decent rain and storm chances early next week, along with much cooler weather. Fire danger will be high over the weekend with winds gusting up to and above 30.

