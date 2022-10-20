Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

WOIO reports the victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Investigators said the shooting took place around 3:10 p.m. at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road.

According to police, a man walked into the barbershop and started shooting at the people inside before fleeing in a red, four-door vehicle.

The suspect remains at large at this time, investigators said.

Four of the five received injuries that police said are considered to be non-fatal.

Cleveland police said the victims’ ages range from their late teens to mid-30s.

Two of the five victims were employees at the barbershop, according to owner Tim Gillespie.

“My two barbers - one was shot in the knee, in the thigh, and the other one was shot in the thigh,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said he opened the barbershop three years ago and has been focused on giving back to the community.

“I was 10 feet from this dude shooting a high-powered weapon,” Gillespie said. “I heard the first shot, so when I heard the first shot, I dropped down and got next to the toolbox cause I heard 30 shots. It was crazy.”

Gillespie also called the shooting ‘tragic.’

“This was absolutely unnecessary, uncalled for. Them dudes are dangerous people. What I will say though, and people already know this, IFIXUGLY is a family barbershop. People come here with their kids daily. Imagine that,” he said. “It’s scary. You know, like I don’t have a weapon on me. I got all these people in this barbershop just waiting to get haircuts.”

Meanwhile, residents like Angie Bishop, who lives a block away from the shop and heard the gunfire, said the business has “brought chaos” to their neighborhood.

“I am beyond scared and livid,” Bishop said. “We’ve got neighbors that are out on the porch crying, very upset because this is not old Brooklyn.”

Investigators said they are working to learn if someone inside the shop returned fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.