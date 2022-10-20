Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago has been found dead.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m.

He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review.

An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.

