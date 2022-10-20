Email City Guide
As temperatures start to drop, experts say travel costs expected to rise

Travel tips include flying on “off” days to find the best deals
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
InvestigateTV - U.S. travelers are spending 35% more on travel this fall compared to last year, according to Squaremouth.com. The company compared travel insurance policy sales for trips between September 22nd and December 21st of 2021.

According to the travel insurance company InsureMyTrip, policy holders are paying $1,000 more for a vacation right now compared to the beginning of 2022.

Here is a roundup of tips to help you save on year-end travel:

Squaremouth

Book early to find the best deals.

Be flexible: travel in the off season or on unpopular travel days like Tuesday or Wednesday.

Consider travel insurance to protect your travel investment.

NerdWallet Travel Tips

Check your credit card rewards programs to see if you are eligible for free nights or credits towards air travel

Pack snacks and drinks from home to save on food costs. (Be sure to follow and TSA rules if traveling by air.)

Plan ahead and look for free attractions at your destination. Parks, beaches, city centers, etc. are great examples.

Better Business Bureau

Pack lightly to avoid paying airline baggage fees

Look for hotels with free amenities such as free breakfast or free poolside towels

Research currency exchange rates when traveling abroad to find the cheapest option

