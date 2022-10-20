Email City Guide
WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl.

On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.

It’s a crisis nationwide and Wichita Falls is no exception. This year alone, over 20 people have died from the drug in Wichita Falls.

“It didn’t really hit me at first that it was, you know, that big of a deal necessarily, but now later realizing that was a totally different outcome that it could have been that it is a big deal,” Mawson said.

It is a big deal and a job well done. The Wichita Falls Police Department also released a statement praising Mawson for his action that provided time for the teenager to receive the medical attention he needed to recover.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

