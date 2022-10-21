Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Earl is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Earl is a cat who loves to talk and gets along with other cats.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of...
Are you a mosquito magnet? New research finds it could be your smell
Ricky Alan Hershman.
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
O’Rourke was at the MSU Texas campus for his Get Out to Vote Rally.
Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls for rally
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9

Latest News

Martin is looking for his forever home
Martin is looking for his forever home
Jack is looking for his forever home
Jack is looking for his forever home
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Fran is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home