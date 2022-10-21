Hot and Windy Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gusty southwesterly winds will help push temperatures into the middle and upper 90s on Saturday and up close to 90 on Sunday. The record for the hottest temperature ever this late in the year is 95 set on October 24, 2003. I’m forecasting a high of 96 on Saturday that would break the record. Fire danger will be high both Saturday and Sunday with strong winds and low humidity. A strong storm system and associated front brings rain and storm chances our way on Monday, along with cooler weather.

