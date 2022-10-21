Email City Guide
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as originally reported.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday morning has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called it an “active criminal investigation.”

Misko says multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Misko says multiple fire departments and nine police departments responded.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

