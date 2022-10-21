Vernon city manager to resign

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon’s city manager has announced he will step down effective Nov. 25, 2022.

Marty Mangum has served as Vernon’s city manager since May of 2017.

“It has been a great honor to have served the City of Vernon over the past five years. Through the leadership of the Mayor and City Commission, the city has not only survived those hardships, but has made has many accomplishments. Never in my personal career have I been blessed with a more capable and willing staff. The Department Heads whom I have been honored to work with are second to none. For our entire team, I am extremely grateful. The next chapter of my life has me moving to Central Texas closer to family which is of the utmost importance to me. I want to thank the Mayor, City Commission, City Staff and the citizens of Vernon for allowing me the opportunity to work alongside you and more importantly to live alongside you. Your friendship and memories will last my lifetime and what more can I ask for?”

The Vernon City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to discuss beginning the process of naming Mangum’s replacement.

“City Manager Mangum has served the Vernon community for over five years,” Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said in a statement. “He has provided much-needed leadership during some difficult times in our community. The city, in the past, was in financial disrepair. That has totally been resolved over the past five years. Our city’s finances are strong, and in fact, we have been able to restore the fund balances and finance capital improvements such as the wastewater treatment plant and the water line that should restore our major infrastructure for the next generation to come.”

