BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from week nine of high school football in the Texoma area!
5A DII
Rider - 42, Palo Duro - 21
4A DI
WFHS - 24, Burkburnett - 14
4A DII
Snyder - 14, Hirschi - 56
Sweetwater - 8, Graham - 39
3A DI
Bowie - 21, Clyde - 14
Vernon - 25, Iowa Park - 28
3A DII
Holliday - 61, S&S Consolidated - 0
Callisburg - 36, Henrietta - 23
Valley View - 14, City View - 51
Jacksboro - 50, Merkel - 7
2A DI
Olney - 7, Hawley - 34
Tioga - 35, Nocona - 21
2A DII
Shamrock - 49, Quanah - 6
Archer City - 13, Windthorst - 28
Seymour - 16, Haskell - 0
Munday - 20, Petrolia - 27
1A DI
Vernon Northside - 8, Knox City - 64
Union Hill - 61, Saint Jo - 16
1A DII
Harrold - 0, Benjamin - 62
TAPPS
Wichita Christian - 0, Christ the King - 46
