BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from week nine of high school football in the Texoma area!

5A DII

Rider - 42, Palo Duro - 21

4A DI

WFHS - 24, Burkburnett - 14

4A DII

Snyder - 14, Hirschi - 56

Sweetwater - 8, Graham - 39

3A DI

Bowie - 21, Clyde - 14

Vernon - 25, Iowa Park - 28

3A DII

Holliday - 61, S&S Consolidated - 0

Callisburg - 36, Henrietta - 23

Valley View - 14, City View - 51

Jacksboro - 50, Merkel - 7

2A DI

Olney - 7, Hawley - 34

Tioga - 35, Nocona - 21

2A DII

Shamrock - 49, Quanah - 6

Archer City - 13, Windthorst - 28

Seymour - 16, Haskell - 0

Munday - 20, Petrolia - 27

1A DI

Vernon Northside - 8, Knox City - 64

Union Hill - 61, Saint Jo - 16

1A DII

Harrold - 0, Benjamin - 62

TAPPS

Wichita Christian - 0, Christ the King - 46

