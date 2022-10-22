Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9

BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Robyn Hearn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from week nine of high school football in the Texoma area!

5A DII

Rider - 42, Palo Duro - 21

4A DI

WFHS - 24, Burkburnett - 14

4A DII

Snyder - 14, Hirschi - 56

Sweetwater - 8, Graham - 39

3A DI

Bowie - 21, Clyde - 14

Vernon - 25, Iowa Park - 28

3A DII

Holliday - 61, S&S Consolidated - 0

Callisburg - 36, Henrietta - 23

Valley View - 14, City View - 51

Jacksboro - 50, Merkel - 7

2A DI

Olney - 7, Hawley - 34

Tioga - 35, Nocona - 21

2A DII

Shamrock - 49, Quanah - 6

Archer City - 13, Windthorst - 28

Seymour - 16, Haskell - 0

Munday - 20, Petrolia - 27

1A DI

Vernon Northside - 8, Knox City - 64

Union Hill - 61, Saint Jo - 16

1A DII

Harrold - 0, Benjamin - 62

TAPPS

Wichita Christian - 0, Christ the King - 46

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of...
Are you a mosquito magnet? New research finds it could be your smell
Ricky Alan Hershman.
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
O’Rourke was at the MSU Texas campus for his Get Out to Vote Rally.
Beto O’Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls for rally

Latest News

Sydney Linn to serve for Holliday.
High school volleyball - Oct. 18, 2022
WFHS volleyball defeated Hirschi in straight sets.
WFHS vs. Hirschi volleyball highlights - Oct. 17, 2022
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 8
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 8
Graham vs Hirschi football highlights
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham