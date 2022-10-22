Know the candidates: WFISD District 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls ISD has had the same district five trustee in seat for 6 years, Tom Bursey, but that could change this upcoming election day with Jim Johnson running against him. They each have different backgrounds and experience but both feel that they are qualified for the position.

“I have a masters from the University of Dallas. I have been in banking for 38 years I’ve been in Wichita Falls for about 22 of those. This is my first time to run for any kind of position but I’ve been active in nonprofits through The Chamber, Downtown Wichita Falls, The Heritage Society and various others,” Johnson said.

“I’m retired air force, I’ve been here in Wichita Falls since 1976 me and my family, The board appointed me initially this was about six and a half years ago. After his term was up I ran for election and I got elected and now I’m up for election again,” Bursey said.

Both candidates have different plans for the district if elected while Johnson hopes to rebuild connections Bursey wants to increase safety and security, help teachers and more.

“There’s a number of issues that the school district is facing and to me, the most important one is the rebuilding of connections within the different parties. So to repair and be part of the solution to bring trust back,” Johnson said.

“What I want to do is see security increase in the schools. I want to start using the metal detectors. I would also like to see a teacher pay increase and I would like to see the teachers more in tune with the students,” Bursey said.

They each shared why they believe people should vote for them.

“We have a four million dollar deficit and I believe with my experience in banking, that I have the experience to bring to that process of setting budgets and then living within the budget,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been on the board for over six and a half years. I believe I’m in tune with what needs to be done. I’m on board with what we’ve had and I want to be a part of the change and I think we’ll change for the better,” Bursey said.

