Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.

The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.

The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”

According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.

The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.

Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.

The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area
Murder suspect
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
The city manager will step down effective Nov. 25, 2022.
Vernon city manager to resign

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson
Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people...
2 dead after plane crashes into NH apartment building
Ukrainian troops are thinking up new ways to blunt Russia's massive assault, despite a lack of...
Ukrainian soldiers using wits, technology to fight Russians
Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for...
Experts: Teen’s death from brain-eating amoeba among few in US
Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but it is also rare.
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba possibly contracted at Lake Mead