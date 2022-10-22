Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught

The suspect wanted in connection with the murder on Central Fwy has been caught by police.
Murder suspect
Murder suspect(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, WFPD Special Operations Unit, DPS and US Marshall Service have been actively searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez on October 1, at North 8th and Central Fwy.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department, Chavez also had a federal arrest warrant for Human Smuggling. On Saturday, a search warrant was obtained for an address in the 1100 blk of Rowland Rd.  At around 2 p.m. The WFPD SWAT team went inside the home and found Chavez. He was placed under arrest.

This was a joint operation between several agencies as well as several units from within the WFPD. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
The city manager will step down effective Nov. 25, 2022.
Vernon city manager to resign

Latest News

Know the candidates: WFISD school board trustee at large
Know the candidates: WFISD District 5
wfisd school board elections
Carson Minniear
Earl is looking for his forever home
Earl is looking for his forever home