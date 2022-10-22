Email City Guide
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded.

Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Methodist Health System police, Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting inside the hospital around 11 a.m., the Morning News reported.

“A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement.

The names of the victims and their positions at the hospital were not immediately released.

Hernandez faces capital murder charges. At the time of the shooting he was on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor, police said.

The hospital system said in a statement that it was mourning the deaths.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” according to the statement attributed to the system’s leadership. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and one in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

