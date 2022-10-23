Email City Guide
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls

Southwest Pkwy and Taft blvd.
Southwest Pkwy and Taft blvd.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD has identified the motorcyclist that died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway.

Reid was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, police said in a statement. The southbound lanes at the intersection were closed until 7 p.m.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. But police say Reid was traveling westbound through the intersection and struck the passenger side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck was turning left from Southwest Parkway to travel northbound on Taft Blvd when the crash occurred.

WFPD says this is the 17th crash-related death this year.

