Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

Chicago police are still looking for suspects as several violent crimes happened in multiple states. (WLS, TWTTER/CHICAGO POLICE, CNN, WFAA, WBRZ, WAFB, NYPD)

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Pkwy and Taft blvd.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
Murder suspect
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Catherine Jarvey.
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
Need something to do this Fall? We've got you covered.
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events in the Wichita Falls area

Latest News

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Police arrested a male suspect in relation to the incident. He faces several charges.
'Such a whirlwind': Couple help officer dragged by allegedly stolen truck
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative...
Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next prime minister