Rain and Storms for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will increase from the south and west late tonight and early on Monday as a very strong storm system approaches from the west. Some of the rain could fall down hard at times and some of the stronger storms embedded within a line may produce some gusty winds. The first wave of storms moves out by early afternoon, but the main storm system crosses the Red River Tuesday evening with more rain and storms. The rain should be gone on Tuesday with some nice weather moving back in.

