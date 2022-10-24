Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase

UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.

However, Steiner refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit with speeds reaching up to 125 mph. He eventually crashed his vehicle after hitting a traffic sign at the entrance to Quartz Mountain State Park.

He was transported by police to Jackson County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, before being released and arrested by Altus police officers.

A 21-year-old female was also transported by ambulance, treated for a leg injury and later released.

Steiner is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a Caddo County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and attempting to elude police.

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon.

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before 2 p.m. with a wreck on the railroad crossing in front of Quartz Mountain Lodge.

