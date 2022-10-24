Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an...
According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.

However, Steiner refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit with speeds reaching up to 125 mph. He eventually crashed his vehicle after hitting a traffic sign at the entrance to Quartz Mountain State Park.

He was transported by police to Jackson County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, before being released and arrested by Altus police officers.

A 21-year-old female was also transported by ambulance, treated for a leg injury and later released.

Steiner is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a Caddo County warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and attempting to elude police.

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in Kiowa County Sunday afternoon.

Altus Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pursued a white vehicle, starting around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement followed the driver as they headed north on 283. The chase ended before 2 p.m. with a wreck on the railroad crossing in front of Quartz Mountain Lodge.

We’re working to get details from authorities, including what led up to the pursuit.

You can count on us to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms...
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
Both candidates have their own ideas about what they’ll tackle first if elected.
Know the candidates: Bowie ISD school board place 3
The victim is reportedly expected to survive.
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting