Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run

Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m.
WFPD investigating hit-and-run incident Monday morning.
WFPD investigating hit-and-run incident Monday morning.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.

The officers arrived and found the bicyclist who appeared to have been struck by an unknown type vehicle. The victim was transported to the URHCS where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and there is little information on the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms...
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
Both candidates have their own ideas about what they’ll tackle first if elected.
Know the candidates: Bowie ISD school board place 3
The victim is reportedly expected to survive.
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting