Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.

The officers arrived and found the bicyclist who appeared to have been struck by an unknown type vehicle. The victim was transported to the URHCS where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and there is little information on the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

