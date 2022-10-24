Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Escaped python puts community on edge

A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A Nextdoor post in Texas has gotten a townhome community talking.

Community member Clayton Lee said board members alerted the Houston homeowners of a nearly 12-foot-long-python sighting last week.

“I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake, then put snake repellent on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights,” Lee said.

He said the failed efforts to catch the animal have put some of the neighbors on edge.

“A lot of people are kind of upset for what’s possible here,” Lee said. “I was afraid for my 19-and-a-half-year-old kitty, Dillon.”

Nic Louie is the owner of Houston Underground Animals. He said the snake seen in the photos is a carpet python.

“This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released,” he said.

Louie said the non-venomous snake isn’t aggressive in nature.

Still, he suggests anyone who spots the snake to contact a professional.

“It’s been free, it’s been out of the cage. If you’re just a regular person, I would not suggest going and grabbing it,” Louie said.

He also said to be mindful of small pets.

“You’ve got to realize it’s a pet,so it’s used to people just putting food in front of it,” Louie said. “So, if it’s sitting there and someone’s pet runs in front of it, it’s going to think it’s food. But it’s not mean, it’s just going to be hungry and think someone’s feeding it.”

People in the community are hoping the scaly, slithery and unwanted new neighbor turns up soon.

“I just hope everybody’s pets are safe,” Lee said.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead