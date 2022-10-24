Know the candidates: Bowie ISD school board place 3

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Voters in Montague County are weighing in on a school board position.

Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint sat down with incumbent Jeff Jackson and challenger Brook Bishop Hunter as they both shared why they would be the best fit for Bowie ISD. Both candidates are passionate about the job.

“Everything I’ve based my decisions on is based on two things,” Jackson said. “Number one, what’s best for the students and number two, what’s fair for the taxpayer.”

“I have a master’s in education with an emphasis on special education, plus 15 years’ experience in education in multiple different districts,” Hunter said. “I fortunately have enough background knowledge in education to be a true advocate for my children and I hope to be able to do the same for the children at Bowie ISD.”

Both candidates have their own ideas about what they’ll tackle first if elected.

“My first agenda coming in would absolutely be that kids and their education come first, as well as their teachers and the support they need there and so I not only see needs as an educator but a parent as well,” Hunter said.

Our Jr. high is over a hundred years old,” Jackson said. “We’re just out of space and we’re here in a situation where around us is growing like crazy, we’re getting more and more students, so we’re beginning to run out of space and that’s at all campuses.”

