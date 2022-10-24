Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera

Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Christian de la Rosa
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) – Florida police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl twice last week.

One of the attempts was caught on video.

The abduction attempts took place just outside Bennet Elementary School.

Detectives said the man was in a black van Wednesday morning when he approached the girl the first time.

The mother of the 10-year-old said the man had offered the girl candy. Fortunately, the girl was able to get away.

Then, police said he tried to abduct the girl again the next morning.

In surveillance video, the girl can be seen fleeing the man on the left. In the top right corner of the background, the man police said is the suspect can be seen chasing the girl on foot.

“And then when she was running so fast she noticed that her lace was loose, so she went down to tie her lace and when she looked back she saw him still chasing after her,” the girl’s mother said.

There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead