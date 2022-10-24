Rainy Night in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Widespread rain and storms will continue off and on throughout the night as a storm system crosses north Texas. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and an isolated strong wind gust or small hail stone can’t be ruled out. The rain should be gone by morning, but gusty northwesterly winds will kick in on the back side of the departing storm system making for a breezy Tuesday morning. The afternoon looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Another storm system brings good rain chances back to the forecast on Thursday.

