Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rainy Night in Texoma

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Widespread rain and storms will continue off and on throughout the night as a storm system crosses north Texas. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and an isolated strong wind gust or small hail stone can’t be ruled out. The rain should be gone by morning, but gusty northwesterly winds will kick in on the back side of the departing storm system making for a breezy Tuesday morning. The afternoon looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Another storm system brings good rain chances back to the forecast on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

Rainy Monday Night
Rainy Monday Night
KAUZ WX
Widespread storms are likely Monday
Widespread Rain for Monday
Rain and Storms for Monday
weather
Widespread storms are likely Monday