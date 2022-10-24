Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO

LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Southwestern Medical Center officials in Lawton named their new chief executive officer on Monday.

Healthcare executive Adam Bracks, MBA, will be replacing Elizabeth Jones, who has been CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to Southwestern and look forward to the contributions he will bring to the hospital and the Lawton/Ft. Sill community,” said Robert Wampler, President of Community Hospitals for ScionHealth, the parent company of Southwestern Medical Center. “Adam brings a strong track record of success as a hospital CEO, improving important metrics like clinical and quality performance, growth, recruitment, and operational success at every hospital he has served. We are confident he can make a similar, positive impact at Southwestern.”

For most of the past four years, Bracks has served as CEO of two hospitals, Siloam Springs (Arkansas) Regional Hospital and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“Adam is a great fit to lead our hospital,” said LuAnne Gallagher, Chairperson of the Southwestern Medical Center Board of Trustees. “He’s been successful leading other hospitals across the Midwest, including in Oklahoma, and he values so many of the things important to Southwestern and this community. Adam’s results-based, action-oriented, hands-on leadership style, his transparency and open communication, coupled with his willingness to effect change when needed will have a positive impact on our Southwestern family, the patients we serve, and the greater Lawton-Ft Sill community. We are excited to have him on board.”

“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms of quality and clinical measures,” said Bracks. “We obviously have a strong team in place and an equally strong culture, and as a new CEO, you can’t ask for a better starting point. Together, I think we can continue excelling at our mission of serving the health and wellness needs of those in the Lawton-area community.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.