Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A large fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th Street in Wichita Falls.

When our photographer arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked diligently to contain the blaze, with firefighters spraying the flames from above and below.

Luckily, no one was inside the apartment building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. WFFD officials said the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.