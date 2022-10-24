Email City Guide
WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

The victim is reportedly expected to survive.
The victim is reportedly expected to survive.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to an alley in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 7:35 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They reportedly found a 59-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

WFPD officials said investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was taken to United Regional for surgery, and he is reportedly expected to survive.

