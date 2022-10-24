WFPD investigating Sunday shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to an alley in the 1500 block of 14th Street around 7:35 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They reportedly found a 59-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

WFPD officials said investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was taken to United Regional for surgery, and he is reportedly expected to survive.

