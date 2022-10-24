Email City Guide
Widespread storms are likely Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will arrive on Monday, this cold front will bring in cooler weather. Temps will remain cool throughout the day on Monday, with temps starting in the 70s and dropping into the 60s, where temps will stay for the remainder of the day. This cold front will also bring some much-needed rain to the area.

It will cause two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. However, only small hail and gusty winds will be possible out of the strongest of these storms. Up to 2″ of rain could be possible. Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week.

Temps will stay in the 70s through Thursday. However, another cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for both Thursday night and Friday. The second cold front will cause temps to stay in the low-60s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday.

