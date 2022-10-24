Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

The woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning. (KOMO via CNN)
By KOMO Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (KOMO) - A Washington state woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning.

Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, says the woman was attacked by a black bear Saturday morning outside her home in Leavenworth. The victim’s identity has not been released.

“She let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn’t hear anything, see anything, and all of a sudden, the bear was on her,” Busching said.

Busching was among the officials who responded when called about the attack.

“She was able to fight the bear off. She got into her car and drove to the hospital. She didn’t do anything to provoke this,” he said.

Officials say the victim went to the nearby hospital in town before being sent to another hospital. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

“I talked to her. I met her at the hospital, as well, before I went to the scene – and good spirits,” Busching said.

Authorities say the attack came from a female bear with cubs. The adult bear was found about 1,000 yards from the scene. It was lethally removed, and the cubs were sent to a rehabilitation facility.

The incident happened near a busy tourist area.

“It’s pretty common to see bears in Leavenworth. We try to educate the public as best we can, making sure that they don’t try to approach the bears in any manner. These are not furry little teddy bears. These are wild animals, and that can potentially be dangerous,” Busching said.

Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation into the attack.

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
Fire breaks out at Wichita Falls apartment complex
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
24-year-old Adan Chavez.
Suspect in murder of Jorge Gonzalez caught
Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
There were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes