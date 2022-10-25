Email City Guide
$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

