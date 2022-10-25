Email City Guide
Early voting on track after Monday ballot issue

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 100 people who tried to early vote on Monday had some trouble doing so, according to Wichita County election officials.

They said everyone who wanted to vote was able to cast their ballot. But, rather than being read by voting machines at the site, some of those ballots were placed in an emergency box where they were safely stored to be counted later.

“We had an issue with the scanner,” Lori Bohannon, Wichita County clerk, said. “It wouldn’t take the ballot, it kept saying it was the wrong size paper. So after we worked on it a little while, we just switched it out because it still wouldn’t work, but all the ballots were scanned in all ballots were counted.”

Bohannon said they became aware of the issue only after the first voter tried to cast their ballot at Home Depot. The problem was quickly resolved and early voting was able to continue.

More than 2,000 ballots were cast during the first day of early voting, according to the county clerk’s office.

