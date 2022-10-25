Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Five people rescued after being trapped in underground cavern

After more than 26 hours, five people who were trapped underground in a cave have been rescued. (Credit: KNXV via CNN Newsource)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (KNXV) - What started as a 45-minute tour at Grand Canyon Caverns for the family of eight on Sunday afternoon turned chaotic when the elevator they went down in broke.

The family said staff urged them to walk up 21 flights of stairs to get out, but the stairs are narrow and steep, like a fire escape.

“There was no protection from anybody slipping and falling,” Sherry Jimenez said.

The cavern has a suite at the bottom, an area that the family was offered to stay in, but Sherry Jimenez’s daughter-in-law, Felicia Jimenez, had her two babies with her and had run out of diapers and formula.

Her husband, Michael Jimenez, went up and called for help after noticing no work was being done on the elevator.

Eventually, Peach Springs Fire Department came to rescue them.

“I asked the chief right when he got down there. I said immediately, ‘I need to ask you this question. Did you get a call earlier and did you guys say that you refused?’ and he was like, ‘I’ve been working all day since this morning and we have received no phone call from them about anything,’” Felicia Jimenez said.

The stairs were not an option because several family members have various disabilities and health conditions.

Before going on the tour, they said they made sure that it was handicapped accessible.

“I’m super frustrated because it’s 2022, almost 2023, and I think handicap accessible should definitely be advanced by now,” Felicia Jimenez said.

The family said after being trapped for more than 26 hours, they will not be going down into a cavern ever again.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
WFPD officials said this is the 17th crash-related death this year in Wichita Falls.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Bicyclist killed in Monday morning hit-and-run
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
If you have any information, you can contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say
A large structure fire broke out a little before noon on Monday at an apartment complex on 11th...
WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant